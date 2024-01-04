San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge gets nets to prevent suicide deaths

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

San Francisco has finished installing suicide nets on the Golden Gate Bridge designed to prevent people from taking their lives by jumping off the iconic structure.

The project took approximately six years to complete. Officials announced the endeavor in 2018 but the final netting wasn’t officially installed until Wednesday.

It ultimately cost the city $224m to build. Officials originally estimated the project would require $76m in funding to be completed. Nearly 2,000 have jumped off the structure ever since it opened in 1937.

According to the city, approximately 30 people annually use the structure to die by suicide.

The new stainless steel mesh netting extends 20 ft from the pavement and has been designed to “minimize interference with the daily operations and maintenance of this iconic structure.” Critics of the idea had expressed concern that the safety measure would clash with the bridge’s architecture.

The netting extends the entire length of the 1.7-mile-long bridge. It was inspired by a similar structure implemented in Bern, Switzerland.

According to the Associated Press, the provision has already been effective. In 2023, the annual average of people jumping off the bridge dropped to 14.

Speaking to the outlet, Dennis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, said that launching onto the netting would be like “jumping into a cheese grater.”

“We want folks to know that if you come here, it will hurt if you jump,” he said, insinuating that individuals who chose to do so could end up badly injured.

Even still, as the netting was being installed, some chose to jump off the bridge anyway, he told the outlet. Some were rescued, while others jumped into the ocean and died.

According to the Associated Press, nearby authorities in San Francisco and Marin counties are undergoing training to rescue anyone who does decide to jump off the iconic structure.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.