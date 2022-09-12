Goldman Sachs set to fire hundreds of staff this month
Wall Street giant currently has around 47,000 staff members
Goldman Sachs will fire hundreds of employees this month in an attempt to lower its expenses, according to a report.
The New York-based investment bank has reintroduced its tradition of cutting between one and five per cent of its lowest performers each year as the volume of deals it performs has dropped, says CNBC.
The Wall Street giant, which has around 47,000 employees, had essentially paused the job cuts tradition during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In July Goldman Sachs announced second-quarter earnings of $2.39bn, down from 2021’s second quarter of $54.49bn.
And analysts expect the bank to post a drop in earnings of more than 40 per cent this year, according to Bloomberg.
The job cuts may start as early as next week a source familiar with the plans told Reuters, with a one per cent staffing cut equalling a loss of around 500 bankers.
The bank warned in July, that it could look to cut expenses and slow hirings if the economic outlook worsened.
Goldman Sachs has refused to comment on the reports.
CEO David Solomon announced earlier this year that it was lifting all Covid protocols after Labor Day with a mandatory five-day work week in the office now in place.
In April, the company ended free car rides into the office, only allowing it for staff working late.
