Goldman Sachs is making US employees report their vaccination status ahead of return to offices

Goldman Sachs is making its employees report their vaccination status ahead of their return to the company’s offices.

The New York-based investment bank wanted to know if its US workers had received a Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to a memo sent to staff.

The Wall Street bank told those employees who had already not done so, that “it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status.”

“Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures,” stated the employee message sent earlier this week.

Goldman, which employs 40,000 people globally and 20,000 in the US, has told its staff that they should be ready to return to offices in the US by 14 June.

It is legal in the US for a company to ask an employee about their vaccination status, but the information must be kept confidential.

Before now, disclosure of vaccinations at the bank had been voluntary, according to The New York Times’ DealBook.

Staff have to provide the company’s in-house portal with the date and brand of the vaccination they received, but they do not have to provide actual evidence of the jab, reports the newspaper.

“While we strongly encourage you to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one,” Goldman said in the memo.

Goldman announced its plans to return to office working last month.

“We are focused on progressing on our journey to gradually bring our people back together again, where it is safe to do so,” said a memo to staff signed by chef executive David Solomon.