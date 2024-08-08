Golf cart set up to simulate drunk driving goes wild and runs over five people

Support truly

A golf cart used to simulate drunk driving went out of control in Wildwood, New Jersey, wandering off the enclosed golf course and hitting five people.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the City of Wildwood Police Department hosted the National Night Out community event at Fox Park.

The golf cart — meant to simulated impaired driver — has been a fixture of the Jersey shore town’s event for the past 20 years, according to police.

“Tragically, during one of the course operations, a speed-governed golf cart being operated by a juvenile attendee and a Wildwood Police Officer left the enclosed course and struck several individuals,” authorities said.

The fire department, which was already at the scene for the event, immediately began to render aid to the injured individuals. Four adults and one minor were transported to the hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, three had been treated and released, while two are still hospitalized.

“This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals,” the police said.

An investigation into the accident is underway.