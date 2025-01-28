Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Gulf of Mexico is set to be renamed “Gulf of America” by Google after US president Donald Trump ordered the name change just hours after taking office.

The change will be visible in the US, with both names appearing to Google Maps users outside of the country. In Mexico, it will remain the Gulf of Mexico.

The US officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley, Trump’s team said last week.

“The Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America’s highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley,” the Interior Department said.

Google Maps, which is owned by tech giant Alphabet, will make a similar change with Mount McKinley once it is officially updated in the US Geographic Names System.

open image in gallery Google CEO Sundar Pichai (fourth from the left) at Trump’s inauguration alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and his wife, and Elon Musk ( Getty )

The mountain was named Mount McKinley until 2015, when president Barack Obama’s administration changed it to Denali as a symbolic gesture to Alaska Natives.

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” the company said in an X post on Monday.

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum earlier this month jokingly suggested North America be renamed “Mexican America“ - a historic name used on an early map of the region.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump ordered the name change just hours after taking office ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Google has applied the same locale-based labeling conventions to other locations subject to naming disputes.

Outside of Japan and South Korea, the body of water bordering both nations is listed as the “Sea of Japan (East Sea).”

In 2012, Iran threatened to take legal action against Google over its decision to drop the term “Persian Gulf” from Google Maps.

The company left the waterway between Iran and the Arabian peninsula nameless. The body of water is now labeled “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)” in other countries.