Five people have been stuck 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns since Sunday

‘We have a search and rescue team standing by as well as a hoisting apparatus to lift people out if the repairs take longer than expected,’ Sheriff’s Office says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 25 October 2022 14:40
Tourists stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks

Five tourists have been trapped 200 feet underground since Sunday after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”.

It’s not clear how long it will take to fix the elevator.

The group of five are staying at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added.

“The Cavern put the people up in a motel, and there is a small restaurant at the bottom, and the motel is working to make the people as comfortable as possible while they are down there,” he told CNN.

While there are 21 flights of stairs going to the bottom, including platforms and ladders, a number of those trapped are unable to make the climb.

“We have a search and rescue team standing by as well as a hoisting apparatus to lift people out if the repairs take longer than expected or if people are not comfortable staying down there,” Mr Paxton said.

The caverns have what they call ‘the deepest, darkest, quietest, hotel room in the world'

(Grand Canyon Caverns)

The Grand Canyon Caverns’ website states that the caverns “were created over 65 million years ago” and that they were “formed within the limestone that was once the bottom of an ancient inland sea that divided North America”.

They’re the “largest dry caverns” in the US, the site states.

While there’s accommodation on ground level, the site states that on the bottom, you can “experience the deepest, darkest, quietest, hotel room in the world”.

