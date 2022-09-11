One killed and others injured in boat accident at Grand Canyon
Boat flipped at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River just after 2pm on Saturday
A person has died and several others were injured when a motorboat flipped on rapids in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, officials say.
The boat flipped just after 2pm at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon National Park Service said in a statement.
They launched a search and rescue operation to treat transport the injured to hospital.
Today at 2:12 p.m., we received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid. One fatality has been confirmed; SAR is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available.— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) September 11, 2022
PC: Ron Chapple Photography pic.twitter.com/PCTwnmg54D
It was unclear how many were injured in the incident.
John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, told the Associated Press that the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.
Mr Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.
Bedrock Rapid is described as a large rock island in the middle of the river that splits the river into a left and right channel by the Go Rafting website.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies