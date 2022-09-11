One killed and others injured in boat accident at Grand Canyon

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A person has died and several others were injured when a motorboat flipped on rapids in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, officials say.

The boat flipped just after 2pm at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon National Park Service said in a statement.

They launched a search and rescue operation to treat transport the injured to hospital.

Today at 2:12 p.m., we received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid. One fatality has been confirmed; SAR is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available.

PC: Ron Chapple Photography pic.twitter.com/PCTwnmg54D — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) September 11, 2022

It was unclear how many were injured in the incident.

John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, told the Associated Press that the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.

Mr Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.

Bedrock Rapid is described as a large rock island in the middle of the river that splits the river into a left and right channel by the Go Rafting website.