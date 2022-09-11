Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One killed and others injured in boat accident at Grand Canyon

Boat flipped at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River just after 2pm on Saturday

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 11 September 2022 22:17
Comments
Grand Canyon tightrope walk

A person has died and several others were injured when a motorboat flipped on rapids in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, officials say.

The boat flipped just after 2pm at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon National Park Service said in a statement.

They launched a search and rescue operation to treat transport the injured to hospital.

It was unclear how many were injured in the incident.

John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, told the Associated Press that the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.

Recommended

Mr Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.

Bedrock Rapid is described as a large rock island in the middle of the river that splits the river into a left and right channel by the Go Rafting website.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in