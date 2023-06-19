Man falls 4,000 feet to his death from Grand Canyon Skywalk

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man fell to his death from a 4,000-feet-high popular tourist spot in the Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials in Arizona said.

The unidentified 33-year-old male was seen on the Skywalk at the Grand Canyon West before he was caught going over the edge and plummeting into the canyon below on 5 June around 9am, officials from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook Post.

The skywalk, which was opened in 2007, has a vertical drop between 500 and 800ft (244m).

It is a glass walkway that juts out about 70ft over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” a statement by the sheriff’s office said.

The authorities were responding to the report of someone going over the edge from the horseshoe-shaped Skywalk glass bridge which extends 70ft out beyond the Canyon’s rim.

They added that the man was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation, a federally recognised Indian Tribe situated in northwestern Arizona.

Officials are investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said in the social media post.

The popular destination Skywalk is situated outside the Grand Canyon National Park in the Grand Canyon’s West area. It is managed by the Hualapai Tribe and has seen more than 10 million visitors since 2007.

While it is not immediately clear if the death was accidental, the social media post by the sheriff’s office added a suicide prevention lifeline number.

“If you or someone needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255),” it added.

Deaths are relatively rare at the Grand Canyon, which was visited by more than 6 million people in 2018.

There are about 12 deaths annually at the park on average.

Deaths from heat or dehydration are more common than falling off the edge of the canyon, according to a visitor information website for the park.

However, the website notes that falls are “still a major common”.

In 2019, a 28-year-old man jumped off the Skywalk and fell hundreds of feet to his death, officials had said.

