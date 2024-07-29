Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grandfather, 38, dies after fall at Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park

Officials do not suspect foul play had a role in the man’s death at Illinois Canyon

Michelle Del Rey
Monday 29 July 2024 23:10
Comments
Albert Cramer, 38, died after he fell from a canyon at an Illinois state park on Saturday
Albert Cramer, 38, died after he fell from a canyon at an Illinois state park on Saturday (ABC7)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A 38-year-old grandfather died after falling from a canyon in Starved Rock State Park in northwest Illinois.

Authorities say that Albert Cramer of Oswego, Illinois fell from Illinois Canyon, one of the park’s 18 canyons which is located along the Illinois River. The area, about 100 miles from Chicago in La Salle County, is popular with hikers, campers and hunters.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the man had been hiking along a bluff at the canyon on Saturday and fell 40 to 50 feet, according to 25News Now. The incident was reported around 4.30pm. Cramer was pronounced dead around 6.25pm.

Officials do not suspect foul play had a role in the man’s death.

The Independent emailed the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which maintains the park, for comment.

The park was designated as the second state park in 1911. It has over 13 miles of trails, waterfalls, and sandstone overhangs and is home to several different species of trees.

Albert Cramer, 38, died after he fell from a canyon at an Illinois state park on Saturday
Albert Cramer, 38, died after he fell from a canyon at an Illinois state park on Saturday (ABC7)

The park is considered to be one of the state’s most popular attractions.

Cramer is survived by two granddaughters, four daughters and his wife of 10 years.

It’s not the only case of someone falling to their deaths from a state park this month. On July 13, Grace Rohloff, 20, lost her footing while hiking in Yosemite National Park with her father and fell 200 feet.

“She just slid off to the side, right by me, down by mountains,” Jonathan Rohloff, the woman’s father, told SFGate. “It happened so fast. I tried to reach my hand up but she was already gone.”

According to National Parks mortality data, 205 people have died from falls in National Parks from 2014 to 2019, the last year for which recorded data is available.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in