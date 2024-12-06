Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The remains of a missing grandmother believed to have fallen into a Pennsylvania sinkhole while searching for her cat have been found, the coroner’s office said.

The body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard has been recovered, Sean Hribal, a deputy coroner in Westmoreland County, told the Associated Press Friday.

Pollard was looking for her cat Pepper on Monday night when she fell into a 30-feet-deep sinkhole near an old coal mine in Marguerite, Pennsylvania State Police said. Her family called police to report her missing around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A search for the grandmother ensued.

open image in gallery The remains of a grandmother who fell into a sinkhole in Pennsylvania have been found, the coroner’s office said Friday ( AP )

Police found her car parked just 20 feet from the manhole-sized opening; her 5-year-old granddaughter was found safe inside the vehicle.

By Wednesday, two days since she disappeared, the rescue mission shifted to a recovery effort, police said.

There were no signs of life, Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani said, noting that oxygen levels in the sinkhole had significantly decreased.

open image in gallery Elizabeth Pollard, who disappeared while looking for her cat in Marguerite, Pennsylvania ( Pennsylvania State Police )

“We feel like we failed. It’s tough”, he said Wednesday night.

Rescuers had to change their tactics — using water to remove clay and dirt from the mine — as debris crumbled into the sinkhole. “It’s got areas of where it’s started to collapse and decay and buckle a little bit. We’re afraid that we’re going to make it worse if we try to continue to plow forward with the techniques we were using,” Limani said.

Axel Hayes, Pollard’s son, told the Associated Press Friday that he had not yet heard from authorities.

Rescuers believed the sinkhole was new because locals in the area just hours before Pollard came looking for her cat hadn’t seen it. “It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it,” Limani said.

It’s not immediately clear what happened to Pepper.