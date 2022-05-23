New York City will pay $7m to a man who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, city officials have announced.

Grant Williams was convicted in 1997 of fatally shooting Shdell Lewis, but a judge vacated the conviction last year. On Monday, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the city would attempt to compensate Mr Williams for the decades he lost behind bars.

“While no amount of money can bring those years back for Mr Williams or his family, I am pleased that we were able to move quickly to a fair and early resolution of this claim,” Mr Lander said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow