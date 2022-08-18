Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
Autopsy reveals death by multiple dog bites
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.
KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.
The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.
According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.
When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe, who lived on a farm a short distance away.
Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.
The state medical examiner ruled on Wednesday (17 August) that Ms Kiepe’s death was due to multiple dog bite injuries.
Investigators determined that her five Great Dane dogs caused her death.
Those dogs were humanely euthanised.
Great Danes are one of the largest breeds of dogs in the world.
