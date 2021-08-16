One-third of young Americans thought about changing career during pandemic

Almost one-third of American workers under the age of 40 have thought about changing careers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A poll conducted by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University between 6-21 July found that 20 per cent of the whole workforce has reassessed their job or field of work since March 2020.

The findings indicate that, for many, the pandemic was a turning point in their lives even if they did not contract the virus.

Respondents told the Post that it allowed them a great understanding that life is short and that they should seize the moment to make important life changes.

The poll backs up other data and anecdotal evidence that Americans are reassessing their work-life balance and what they want to get out of their careers.

In May, the number of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs hit record levels according to Labor Department statistics.

Academic Anthony Klotz, associate professor of Management at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, coined the subsequent wave of people quitting their jobs as “the great resignation”.

Speaking to The Independent in July, Mr Klotz advises that before taking the leap and resigning from your job you should really weigh up the options and be careful of not being too impulsive.

“You really need to reflect on why you’re quitting,” he says. “Make sure, for example, it’s not just something that’s cropped up in the last few days.”

“Then consider whether it’s a problem that could be solved without quitting.”

Motivations for leaving a job vary and are not purely about money. Increasingly, having a more flexible schedule and lifestyle choices often play into it, particularly as more people are able to work remotely.

No longer being tied to an office has also spurred a wave of house buying with people relocating to more attractive and affordable cities and towns — so-called Zoom cities after the virtual meeting app that so many companies have come to rely on during the pandemic.

The same poll found that 28 per cent of adults have seriously considered moving and 17 per cent already had either permanently or temporarily.

Again, the under-40s polled higher than the general population with 41 per cent having contemplated a move.

Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Washington State and Florida are popular destinations, and property prices in places as diverse as Boulder, Austin, Boise and Buffalo have spiked.

Despite this, the Post poll also found that 59 per cent of workers want to return to their workplace all or most of the time once the pandemic has passed.

Only 18 per cent want to always or mostly work remotely going forward.