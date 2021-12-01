Dems renew push for gun-control bills after Oxford shooting

Democrats are vowing to push new gun-control legislation and to revive stalled bills in Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature following a mass shooting that left four high school students dead and others with serious injuries

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 December 2021 22:19
School Shooting Michigan Gun Legislation
School Shooting Michigan Gun Legislation
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Democrats vowed Wednesday to push new gun-control legislation and to revive stalled bills in Michigan's Republican-led Legislature following a mass shooting that left four high school students dead and others with serious injuries.

But GOP leaders, who have long opposed such measures and have favored looser restrictions, did not immediately commit to policy changes.

“We can't do nothing,” Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat whose district includes Oxford High School, told reporters after senators held a moment of silence for the dead. “We have to take action. Right this minute, today, I think I really, really want to focus on the families and ... just trying to help them know that we're here for them, that we're supporting them in any way we can.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gun violence is a public health crisis. She called for unspecified “actions” beyond “thoughts and prayers” but did not elaborate. She has previously backed a measure that would let judges order the seizure of firearms from people who pose a significant risk to themselves or others.

In June, Bayer introduced legislation aimed at holding accountable adults who fail to secure their firearms. The 15-year-old charged in Tuesday's slayings, Ethan Crumbley, used a handgun that his father had bought four days earlier.

Recommended

The bill would require adults to keep a firearm in a securely locked box or container if they know it is accessible to minors. If a minor obtained the gun and used it to kill or injure, the adult would face up to five years in prison. There would be exceptions if minors have permission for activities such as target practice and hunting.

Republicans have not held a hearing on the measure or other gun-control legislation.

“If we get obsessed with eliminating all risks, we will then develop and evolve into a country we won't recognize because we'll also have no freedoms,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said. “It's a balance. It's a very narrow road. It is hard. These kind of events keep those thoughts in mind.”

He suggested there probable had been warning signs about the shooter, and he questioned how the teen accessed the gun.

“Those kinds of things are already controllable but for maybe just missing the signs," Shirkey said.

Democratic-sponsored legislation introduced this session or in past years would, among other things, exempt firearm safety devices from the state's sales tax and expand universal background checks to all gun sales.

Recommended

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in