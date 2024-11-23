Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Grimes has said that her former partner and father of her child Elon Musk has become “unrecognizable” as she opened up about her bitter custody battle with the tech billionaire.

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Elise Boucher, said she had spent a year “locked in battle” with Musk over her rights as a mother and that her social media posts had been used against her.

It comes after it was reported that the former couple’s custody battle over their three children; four-year-old X Æ A-12, also known as baby X; two-year-old Exa; and two-year-old Tau, had been resolved.

In a post on X – the platform owned by Musk – Grimes discussed her new creative projects, and said that she had “never been better in my life than right now.”

“I spent a lot of my time off with babies getting in my ten thousand hours of creative writing and mastering the art which I’ve never had,” she said. “Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together. Babies are ten thousand philosophy classes of s*** you can only learn from that experience.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.”

She added: “And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

In another post, Grimes said that she was “going bankrupt” from the lawsuit and the thought of losing her children was “not conducive to creative thoughts.”

The “Oblivion” singer confirmed her split from Musk in March 2022 after about four years together. In September last year the SpaceX boss filed a custody lawsuit against her.

Grimes and Musk were in a relationship between 2018 and 2021 ( Getty )

The same month Grimes filed a countersuit against the billionaire in a San Francisco court.

According to Business Insider, the couple met in court in August, and the two parties’ legal representation met at least one more time in court in Texas before the case was resolved. The case was sealed to the public last December. The judge agreed to close the courtroom to the press and public minutes after a hearing began.

However, in a now-deleted X post, Grimes implied that she had custody of her children every other week. “It’s my week without my kids so if u wanna get responses from me it’s now or every second week after this,” she told her followers.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently been spending most of his time with Donald Trump, and often, he’s brought X Æ A-12 along. The boy has been photographed with his father at Mar-a-Lago several times, including on election night.