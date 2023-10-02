Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Couple and pet dog killed in grizzly bear attack in Canadian national park

‘Cautious’ pair were camping with their dog when tragedy struck

Holly Hales
Monday 02 October 2023 12:02
Comments
Grizzly bear runs towards camera after marking tree in Canada’s Yukon Territory

A couple and their pet dog have been killed in a grizzly bear attack in Canada’s Banff National Park.

The man and woman were hiking at around 8pm on Friday in the Red Deer River Valley, west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch, when they encountered the bear, according to authorities.

The bear attacked the couple, who died from their injuries. Their pet dog also died in the attack.

Parks Canada said that it received an alert from a GPS device in the region, which is located three hours’ north of Banff town.

Harsh weather then initially hindered rescue teams from reaching the couple, according to Natalie Fay, from Park Canada’s Banff field unit.

Recommended

“Weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, and the response team travelled through the night to the location by the ground,” she said.

“The response team arrived on-site at 1 am and discovered two deceased individuals.

“This is a tragic incident and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”

The bear was later euthanised “to ensure public safety” after displaying aggressive behaviour to the rescue teams.

The attack took place in Alberta’s famed Banff National Park

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later transported the victims’ bodies to the town of Sundre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victims have not been publicly named but CBC News spoke to a family member who said the couple were experienced with the outdoors.

A statement from the family read: “They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable.

“They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know. They knew bear protocol and followed it to a tee.”

There are believed to be just 60 grizzly bears in the national park

(Parks Canada)

According to the family member, the couple “checked in every night” when they were away.

“This means they were not travelling after dark and they were not setting up camp when the attack happened,” they said.

Recommended

The area surrounding Red Deer and Panther Valleys remains closed until further notice.

There are believed to be just 60 grizzly bears in Banff National Park and the population is considered to be under threat in Alberta.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in