More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli contamination concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef included in dozens of products sold nationwide have been recalled over potential E. coli contamination according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall notice was post on Monday and announced that the Lakeside Refrigerated Services company in New Jersey was recalling the beef after the possible contaminants was discovered. The company found the contaminants during a routine inspection of its imported products.

The beef is sold under various brand names, including Nature's Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms and Tajima beef patties. A brand of Wgyu beef under brand name Marketside Butcher was also recalled.

The USDa has listed a complete list of products and product codes for the affected items here.

All recalled products were produced between 1 February and 8 April. Their establishment number is "EST. 46841."

The agency said it was "concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers."

It urged customers not to eat the beef and to throw it away if they own one of the potentially contaminated products. Consumers can also try to return the items for refunds.

E. coli can cause serious ailments in those who ingest the bacteria. Among the symptoms it can cause are bloody diarrhea, dehydration, cramps and vomiting. It is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that symptoms usually begin three to four days after consumption of a product containing the bacteria, and can last for up to a week.

“Most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure,” the CDC says on its website.

“Contact your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine.”