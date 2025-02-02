Watch live: Groundhog Day 2025 as Punxsutawney Phil gives end of winter prediction
Watch Groundhog Day 2025 live today (2 February) as Punxsutawney Phil gives his end of winter prediction.
Phil will issue his weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring.
The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots in European folklore, but it took Bill Murray’s 1993 movie to transform it into what it is today, with tens of thousands of revelers at the scene and imitators scattered around the United States and beyond.
Last year’s crowd may have been a record and organizers are bracing for a similar turnout on Sunday.
If the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club members declare Phil did not see his shadow, that is said to usher in an early spring. If he does see it, it’s six more weeks of winter, although what that means can be subjective.
