At least 40 die in Guatemala after bus plunges off bridge into a ravine 115 feet below

At least 40 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital

Andrew Georgeson
in New York
Monday 10 February 2025 18:28 GMT
A period of national mourning will be declared after the tragic incident which has left at least 40 dead. (AP)

At least 40 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital before dawn Monday.

Another 15 people were also seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash caused the bus to veer off a highway and into a ravine outside of Guatemala City, firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said. Another official confirmed that children were among the victims.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream, landing upside down and half-submerged.

At least 40 are dead after a bus in Guatemala plunged 115 feet off a bridge Monday morning. (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In a statement, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said the country’s army and disaster relief agency would aid in response.

Arevalo also said he would declare a period of national mourning.

A period of national of mourning will be declared by Guatemala President Bernardo Arevalo after the horrific accident. (AFP via Getty Images)

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," he said.

More to follow...

Additional reporting by AP.

