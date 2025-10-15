Investigation after pickup truck explodes on busy street in Ecuador
One person was killed and two others injured
One person has died and two others were injured after a pickup truck exploded on a bustling shopping street in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Tuesday evening. The local governor swiftly labelled the incident an intentional attack.
Maj. Jorge Montanero of the Guayaquil fire department confirmed to local broadcaster Ecuavisa that the deceased was a nearby cab driver. Police are now inspecting all vehicles in the surrounding area following the blast.
“We’re evacuating all of the buildings as a precaution,” Montanero said. Asked if it could have been a car bomb, he said they would have to wait for police to investigate. “We don’t know, but a normal car doesn’t blow up like that,” he said.
Guayaquil’s police chief Francisco Zumárraga said police had found a “new threat” and that there would be a controlled detonation. He said they would find those responsible.
The Attorney General's Office said that it had opened an investigation and was interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera recordings.
There were a series of car bombing in Ecuador in 2023, as violence surged in the weeks after a presidential candidate was assassinated.
In March, a vehicle exploded outside Ecuador’s largest prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, killing a prison guard. The bomb was attributed to a criminal network. Other vehicle explosions last year in Quito caused minor damage, but no deaths.
But Gov. Humberto Plaza of Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil, said Tuesday's explosion was “terrorism plain and simple” and promised that police would find those responsible.
“We're going to grab them and they're going to pay and these people are going to be prosecuted for terrorism,” he said.
The area is packed with restaurants and stores, some of whose windows were broken by the explosion.