Boxing legend Guillermo Rigondeaux has severely burned both his eyes in a cooking accident, reportedly losing 80 per cent of his vision.

Mr Rigondeax’s manager, Alex Boronte, revealed the upsetting news to ESPN. Mr Boronte said the former champion was cooking Cuban black beans at his Miami home on Thursday when his pressure cooker exploded, splashing boiling water into his chest and both his eyes.

“They make bombs out of [pressure cookers],” Mr Boronte told ESPN. “If one of those beans clogs up where the steam is going to go out, it’s like a bomb. It could have killed him.”

Mr Rigondeax was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for two severely burned corneas. He was released on Friday afternoon.

Corneas can regenerate, and Mr Boronte is hopeful that the Cuban boxer will gain his sight back over time.

“The next week to 10 days is really going to define his fighting career and his future because that’s when the cornea needs to regenerate itself and he can see or not,” the manager said. “But gathering from the last 24 hours, he’s doing really good.”

