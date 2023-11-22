US warns India over plot to kill Sikh separatist in New York – report

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Biden administration issued a warning to the Indian government over its possible involvement in a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on American soil, according to a report.

The alleged plot, which targeted New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was thwarted following an intervention by the US authorities, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing multiple people familiar with the case.

The report comes just two months after Canada accused New Delhi of being involved in the killing of a Canadian national associated with the Sikh separatist movement in Surrey, British Columbia.

Earlier on Wednesday India finally restored e-visas for Canadian citizens following a lengthy diplomatic spat over the accusation, made by prime minister Justin Trudeau in parliament, which India described as “absurd”.

The new report from the Financial Times said it was unclear whether the alleged plot against Mr Pannun’s life was abandoned after Washington’s intervention, or if it was actively thwarted by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Washington reportedly informed a “wider group of allies” of the attempt against Mr Pannun following Mr Trudeau’s September statement.

Mr Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, an activist group that is linked to the movement for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, to be carved out of India’s Punjab.

He has come under scrutiny for a series of social media posts targeting the Indian government in recent weeks, including one which appeared to threaten flights operated by Air India.

The Indian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

More follows