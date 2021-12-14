At least 53 people killed in Haiti after fuel truck explodes

Three days of national mourning have been called after at least 50 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol exploded in northern Haiti.

Dozens of others have been injured, said officials, as the tragedy also devastated some 20 homes close to the explosion site.

The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.

“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Mr Henry tweeted.

He said his administration was deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.

Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press that at least 53 deaths and more than 100 injured had been reported after the explosion that burned around 20 homes near the site.

He said he expects the number of deaths to keep rising because people who died in their homes have not yet been counted.

“It’s horrible what happened,” he said. “We lost so many lives.”

Mr Almonor said a local hospital is in dire need of more nurses, doctors and basic medical supplies to help those injured.

The explosion occurred as Haiti struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiralling prices.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through,” Mr Larose said.

Former prime minister Claude Joseph also mourned the victims, tweeting: “I share the pain and sorrow of all the people.”