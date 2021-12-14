At least 53 people killed in Haiti after fuel truck explodes

Officials say the death toll is expected to climb higher

David Harding
Tuesday 14 December 2021 13:53
Comments
<p>Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry</p>

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry

(REUTERS)

Three days of national mourning have been called after at least 50 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol exploded in northern Haiti.

Dozens of others have been injured, said officials, as the tragedy also devastated some 20 homes close to the explosion site.

The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.

“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Mr Henry tweeted.

He said his administration was deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.

Recommended

Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press that at least 53 deaths and more than 100 injured had been reported after the explosion that burned around 20 homes near the site.

He said he expects the number of deaths to keep rising because people who died in their homes have not yet been counted.

“It’s horrible what happened,” he said. “We lost so many lives.”

Mr Almonor said a local hospital is in dire need of more nurses, doctors and basic medical supplies to help those injured.

The explosion occurred as Haiti struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiralling prices.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through,” Mr Larose said.

Former prime minister Claude Joseph also mourned the victims, tweeting: “I share the pain and sorrow of all the people.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in