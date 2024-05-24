Young missionary couple from Oklahoma killed in brutal gang attack in Haiti

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three people with an Oklahoma-based missionary group are dead after a gang attack in Haiti.

The three were associated with Missions in Haiti, a missionary group that runs a school outside Port-au-Prince.

David Lloyd III, his wife Natalie Lloyd and the organization’s Haitian director, Jude Montis, died on Thursday evening after being “shot and killed by the gang,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

Earlier Thursday evening, Missions in Haiti posted that the Lloyds and Montis were attacked outside of a church.

“This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys,” the organisation wrote on Facebook. “Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left.”

The organisation said the Lloyds were able to make phone calls to recount the experience before their cell batteries died.

“They are holed up in there, the gangs has shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot,” the organization said, shortly before posting about their deaths. “Their lives are in danger.”

Natalie’s father, Missouri State Representative Ben Baker, posted on Facebook mourning the couple.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” Mr Baker wrote. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

Former president Donald Trump weighed in on the Lloyds’ deaths.

“God bless Davy and Natalie,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!”

More to come...