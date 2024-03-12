Haiti prime minister resigns as criminal gangs plunge country into crisis

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry has agreed to tender his resignation, regional Caribbean leaders said, amid weeks of spiralling violence in the country.

The prime minister has been under pressure to resign and has remained stranded outside the country in Puerto Rico due to surging violence and unrest in Haiti led by criminal gangs, who have taken control of much of the capital.

Mr Henry will stand down once a transitional government has been put in place, according to the chair of the Caribbean Community regional bloc Irfaan Ali, who is also president of Guyana.

Mr Ali led an urgent meeting of Caribbean leaders late on Monday in Jamaica, which was attended by officials including US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Mr Ali said the leaders “acknowledge the resignation of Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry” upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim premier.

Mr Ali said: “I want to pause and thank Prime Minister Henry for his service to Haiti.”

Heavily armed criminal gangs have attacked major government assets across the capital Port-au-Prince in recent days and taken control of the country’s main international airports. The violence, which began on 29 February, has seen gang members burn down police stations and raid the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

More follows