Haiti’s new prime minister hospitalised, official says

It wasn’t immediately known why Mr Conille was hospitalized

Via AP news wire
Sunday 09 June 2024 04:45
Haiti Prime Minister
Haiti Prime Minister (Copyright 2024. Associated Press All rights reserved)

Gary Conille, Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately known why Mr Conille was hospitalized.

Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Mr Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

Mr Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

Earlier Saturday, Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.

