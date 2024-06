The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gary Conille, Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately known why Mr Conille was hospitalized.

Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Mr Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

Mr Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

Earlier Saturday, Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.