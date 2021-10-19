Haiti kidnappers demand $17 million for US hostages including 8-month-old baby

The Haitian gang who kidnapped 16 missionaries from the US and one from Canada has demanded $1m each for them to be released, a Haitian official has said.

The 17 people, one of them being an 8-month-old baby, were taken by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday after making a visit to an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, officials said during the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Haitian Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said on Monday that the missionaries were being held in a safe house outside the suburb by the gang. Mr Quitel told The Journal that Haitian police and the FBI have made contact with the gang members and that negotiations could stretch out for weeks.

The missionaries are from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio – the group confirmed the kidnapping on Sunday in a statement, adding that those kidnapped included five men, seven women, and five children.

The five children include the 8-month-old baby and four other minors aged 3, 6, 14, and 15.

Former field director for Christian Aid Ministries in Haiti, Dan Hooley, told CNN on Sunday that all the kidnapped missionaries are thought to have been in the same vehicle and that a few managed to get in touch with the organisation’s local director before they were abducted.

“A couple of fellows right away messaged the director and told him what was going on. And one of them was able to drop a pin, and that’s the last thing (the organization) heard until the kidnappers contacted them later in the day,” Mr Hooley said.

Abductions have become more frequent and brazen as Haiti suffers from political instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on 7 July as well as civil unrest, poverty, and a lack of access to healthcare made worse by an earthquake on 14 August.

A Haitian transportation union called for an indefinite strike to start on Monday in protest of the kidnappings and other issues just before the missionaries were abducted.

“The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We have been in regular contact with senior Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and inter-agency partners,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday, CNN reported.

A non-profit based in Port-au-Prince, the Centre for Analysis and Research for Human Rights (CARDH), have said that the rise in abductions is largely due to 400 Mawozo, with gang members being in confrontations with police almost every day and taxing local businesses.

According to CNN, 400 Mawozo and its 150 members have essentially taken over Croix des Bouquets after having been growing stronger during the last three years. Dozens of people, including foreigners, have been abducted by the gang this year.

The gang used to mainly steal cars but has now started employing a strategy of “collective” kidnappings – abducting groups of people from buses and cards, according to CARDH. The non-profit also said that the number of kidnappings has spiked by 300 per cent since June, with most of the victims being Haitian citizens. The non-profit has released data showing that at least 628 people – including 29 foreigners – have been abducted since January. The centre said 400 Mawozo usually demands a ransom of around $20,000.

“These are very dedicated people, people that have risked their lives, they knew the dangers that they were in, or at least were aware of what could happen, I’m sure,” Mr Hooley told CNN.

“With all the political uncertainty in Haiti, gangs have taken over. Gangs fighting each other breaks the calm nights with rapid gunfire,” a Christian Aid Ministries missionary wrote in a blog post last year.

More follows...