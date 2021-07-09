Two Americans deny direct involvement in killing of Haiti president and claim to be translators for hit squad
Danielle Zoellner
Friday 09 July 2021 16:19 comments
New York@dani__zoellner
The two Americans who were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse have denied they were directly involved in the killing – instead claiming to act as translators for the hit squad, The New York Times reports.
Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, previously identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained.
This is a developing story
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies