Haiti’s acting prime minister to step down in wake of president’s assassination, official says

Haiti’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down, a top official confirmed today.

The move comes in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was fatally shot when assailants armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

Elections minister Mathias Pierre said negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry, who Mr Moise had designated to replace Mr Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.

The assassination of Mr Moise put the already troubled nation into chaos, coming amid a surge in gang violence and continued poor economic performance, leaving it the poorest country in the Americas.

The expected change in leadership follows a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph as it called for the creation of “a consensual and inclusive government.”

“To this end, it strongly encourages the designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government,” the statement from the Core Group said.

The Core Group is composed of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the US, France, the European Union and representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

The statement was issued hours after Mr Moise’s wife, Martine, arrived in Haiti on Saturday aboard a private jet clad in black and wearing a bulletproof vest.

She has not issued a statement or spoken publicly as the government prepares for the July 23 funeral that will be held in Port-au-Prince.

More to follow...