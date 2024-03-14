Haiti’s national prison on fire as chaos continues in Caribbean nation
The country is currently in a state of emergency
Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 14 March 2024 14:38
Haiti’s national penitentiary is on fire after a blaze broke out in the building on Thursday morning, according to Reuters. A video posted to social media reportedly showed black smoke coming out of the facility.
This is a developing story...
