Haiti’s national prison on fire as chaos continues in Caribbean nation

The country is currently in a state of emergency

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 14 March 2024 14:38
What’s happening in Haiti right now?

Haiti’s national penitentiary is on fire after a blaze broke out in the building on Thursday morning, according to Reuters. A video posted to social media reportedly showed black smoke coming out of the facility.

This is a developing story...

