Injured Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall has been evacuated from Ukraine and is recovering "in good spirits".

Mr Hall’s Fox News colleague, Bill Hemmer, reported the update on Wednesday morning, saying the injured correspondent is "now safe and out of Ukraine".

"Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world," Mr Hemmmer said.

"We remind you, please continue to keep him in your prayers as well, as well as Sasha and Pierre, the news from yesterday.”

Camera operator Pierre Zakrzewsi and producer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, 24, were killed in the attack that wounded Hall on Monday.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott added in a statement that Mr Hall is receiving "the best possible care in the world" and that the network was in close contact with his wife and family.

His evacuation came after State Department spokesman Ned Price said they were working at "multiple levels" to ensure the safety of Mr Hall, a British-American journalist who has previously written for The Independent.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is seen reporting from Ukraine (Fox News )

While details of the attack that killed two and injured another are scarce, the Ukraine government said the vehicle the three were travelling in was struck by Russian fire near the city of Kyiv.

The vehicle the three journalists were travelling in outside of Kyiv was struck by incoming fire from the Russians, according to Ukraine’s government. Mr Hall lost part of his leg in the attack, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said.

It came a day after American journalist Brett Renaud was shot and killed by Russian forces while on assignment for Time magazine.

Mr Renaud was in a car on route to report on Ukrainian refugees trying to evacuate when the vehicle was ambushed by Vladimir Putin’s troops, according to Ukrainian officials. A second American journalist was also wounded and taken to hospital.