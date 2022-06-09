Horror footage shows rodents pouring on stage at Halsey’s flooded Maryland concert

Singer tweeted she was ‘beyond disappointed’ after show was called off

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 09 June 2022 16:49
<p>Halsey at a previous concert in 2019</p>

Halsey at a previous concert in 2019

(Getty)

Halsey’s Maryland stadium concert was cancelled on Wednesday night after a tornado warning forced fans to take shelter in bathrooms and extreme flooding inundated the venue.

Fans posted videos to social media from the Merriweather Pavilion in Columbia showing rats emerging from the rising waters and trying to get onto the stage.

Screams can be heard in one clip as a person tries to kick a rodent off the stage and into a pool of water next to where they are standing.

“There’s no way this Halsey Maryland show is real,” Twitter user Amma mariee posted.

The concert was initially delayed after severe downpours left the field and stands covered in several inches of water.

At 10pm the venue tweeted that the concert was being called off “due to weather-related technical difficulties”.

A weather warning for tornadoes and flash flooding had been issued in Columbia. And as thunderstorms rolled over the venue, some frightened fans took shelter in restrooms.

After the cancellation, Halsey tweeted that she was “beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight”.

“Right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything,” the singer wrote.

She said the concert would be rescheduled and will be “happening somewhere else”.

