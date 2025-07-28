Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health warning for Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad and Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad over listeria contamination fears.

According to a press release from the agency, the possible contamination was discovered when a Reser’s, based in Topeka, Kansas, was found to have used a breadcrumb product that was already subject to a Listeria monocytogenes recall.

There have been no reports of illness among consumers due to contamination. The agency advises anybody who has consumed the products to seek medical help immediately.

The specific warning is for 12-ounce plastic tubs of “Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad” with expiration dates of 09/01/2025 and 5-pound plastic tubs of “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with expiration dates of 08/31/2025.

open image in gallery Reser's fine foods ham salad is being recalled over listeria contamination fears ( The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service )

open image in gallery 5-lb. clear plastic tubs containing “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with sell by dates of 08/31/25 are also under covered in the warning ( The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service )

The FSIS warning raises concerns that retailers and consumers may have the product in their refrigerators and freezers. Customers are asked to be mindful and refrain from eating the named products.

In May, a listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat sandwiches and snacks has sickened at least 10 people in the U.S. A producer is voluntarily recalling dozens of products sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports, and airlines, federal officials said.

Listeria poisoning is caused by a particularly resilient type of bacteria that can survive and grow even during refrigeration. About 1,600 people are infected with it — and 260 die each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Listeria bacteria thrive in moist environments, including soil, water, and decaying vegetation, and are carried by some animals.

open image in gallery Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, a genus of gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria, are parasites in mammals. Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, human pathogens, bacterial disease, listeriosis infection, 3D ( Getty/iStock )

The hardy germs are typically spread when food is harvested, processed, transported or stored in places that are contaminated with the bacteria.

When bacteria enter a food processing plant, they can be difficult to eradicate.

Foods contaminated with the bacteria can cause people to become ill. Symptoms can be mild and include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious illnesses can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Listeria poisoning is challenging because symptoms can develop quickly, within a few hours or days after consuming contaminated food. However, they can also take weeks or up to three months to appear.

Those most vulnerable to getting sick include the very young, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.

Listeria can survive and grow in refrigerated food. It can be killed by heating foods to “steaming hot,” or 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius), the CDC says. But that’s not always possible — or palatable—for foods that are made to be eaten cold.

Because Listeria can survive under refrigeration, it’s essential to clean and sanitize any surfaces, including refrigerator drawers and shelves, that may have come into contact with the products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.