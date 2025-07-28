Ham salad brands recalled over listeria contamination fears
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health warning for Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad and Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad over listeria contamination fears.
According to a press release from the agency, the possible contamination was discovered when a Reser’s, based in Topeka, Kansas, was found to have used a breadcrumb product that was already subject to a Listeria monocytogenes recall.
There have been no reports of illness among consumers due to contamination. The agency advises anybody who has consumed the products to seek medical help immediately.
The specific warning is for 12-ounce plastic tubs of “Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad” with expiration dates of 09/01/2025 and 5-pound plastic tubs of “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with expiration dates of 08/31/2025.
The FSIS warning raises concerns that retailers and consumers may have the product in their refrigerators and freezers. Customers are asked to be mindful and refrain from eating the named products.
In May, a listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat sandwiches and snacks has sickened at least 10 people in the U.S. A producer is voluntarily recalling dozens of products sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports, and airlines, federal officials said.
Listeria poisoning is caused by a particularly resilient type of bacteria that can survive and grow even during refrigeration. About 1,600 people are infected with it — and 260 die each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Listeria bacteria thrive in moist environments, including soil, water, and decaying vegetation, and are carried by some animals.
The hardy germs are typically spread when food is harvested, processed, transported or stored in places that are contaminated with the bacteria.
When bacteria enter a food processing plant, they can be difficult to eradicate.
Foods contaminated with the bacteria can cause people to become ill. Symptoms can be mild and include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious illnesses can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.
Listeria poisoning is challenging because symptoms can develop quickly, within a few hours or days after consuming contaminated food. However, they can also take weeks or up to three months to appear.
Those most vulnerable to getting sick include the very young, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.
Listeria can survive and grow in refrigerated food. It can be killed by heating foods to “steaming hot,” or 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius), the CDC says. But that’s not always possible — or palatable—for foods that are made to be eaten cold.
Because Listeria can survive under refrigeration, it’s essential to clean and sanitize any surfaces, including refrigerator drawers and shelves, that may have come into contact with the products.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments