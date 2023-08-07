‘Hank the Tank’ bear blamed for break-ins is finally captured

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A female black bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank” believed to be responsible for 21 home break-ins has been apprehended by wildlife officers in California.

Officials in South Lake Tahoe say that the 400-pound animal, who became an internet star was “safely mobilized” by a tranquilliser dart on Friday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that the female bear was found responsible through DNA for the string of break-ins in Tahoe Keys dating back to 2022. The bear will now be transported to an animal sanctuary in Colorado.

‘Hank the Tank’ was captured after being shot with a tranquiliser dart (AP)

“Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community,” the agency stated.

“However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community.”

Authorities initially blamed a total of 28 break-ins and “152 reports of conflict behavior” on the bear. But now they believe that it was at least three bears, including the female Bear 64F, that were behind the trespassing.

California Fish and Wildlife say that the female bear was accompanied on a recent break-in by her three young cubs, who will be relocated to Sonoma County.

“A CDFW-permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Petaluma in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild.”

Colorado governor Jared Polis welcomed the bear’s relocation to his state on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

“We welcome ‘Hank the Tank’ (turned out to be Henrietta the Tank) to Colorado!”