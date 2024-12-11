Hannah Kobayashi found safe after disappearing in Los Angeles, family says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who disappeared after flying into Los Angeles last month, has been found safe, her family said.

"We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe," her family said in a statement to KABC. "This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

The family did not provide further details in its announcement.

Kobayashi boarded a plane to Los Angeles on November 8, but didn’t board a planned connecting flight to New York, where she had a gig taking photographs at a DJ performance.

She told her family she had missed her flight and planned to sleep at the Los Angeles airport.

Family members and friends said they then began receiving concerning messages sent from Kobayashi’s phone.

“Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f**k since Friday,” one message to a friend said, according to screenshots her sister sent CNN. “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” said another, which was followed by: “For someone I thought I loved.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.