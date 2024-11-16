Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A missing Hawaii woman’s family has revealed the “really weird” final texts she sent before vanishing en route to New York City last week.

Hannah Kobayashi, 30, was last seen on November 8 when she departed her hometown of Maui, Hawaii to visit her aunt in New York City. Kobayashi was excited about the trip, her mother Brandi Yee told HawaiiNewsNow. She even wrote in her itinerary: “Bucket list dreams become a reality.”

The 30-year-old flew into Los Angeles, where she was meant to catch another flight to the Big Apple. But no one has heard from her since she landed in California, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

open image in gallery Surveillance footage shows Kobayashi arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on November 8 ( Sydni Kobayashi/Facebook )

Surveillance footage shows Kobayashi landing safely at Los Angeles International Airport. There, she began sending texts to a friend.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” the text messages read, according to HawaiiNewsNow. “For someone I thought I loved.”

Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, described the texts as “really weird.”

“She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something,” the 30-year-old’s sister told HawaiiNewsNow. “It was just really weird texts.”

“It’s weird to me because it doesn’t sound like her, like there’s just something off about it,” she added. “So I wasn’t too sure. I don’t know if it’s her or if someone else was texting.”

Yee told HawaiiNewsNow she first knew something was wrong when she stopped hearing from Kobayashi. When Yee reached out to Kobayashi’s aunt, she confirmed the 30-year-old never made it to the city.

“She’s like, ‘No. She’s supposed to meet me at the hotel in New York City and we’re supposed to go to a show tonight,’” Yee said.

The family has filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Yee made a public plea to anyone who might have information about her daughter: “Please help her, if you can. If you know where she’s at, or you have the chance to just help her, please. We just want to bring her home.”