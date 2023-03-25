Shooting reported at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Lake Tahoe
A shelter-in-place order was lifted following incident at hotel in Stateline, Nevada
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was temporarily closed on Saturday near Lake Tahoe as police responded to reports of a shooting.
Armed law enforcement were seen rushing towards the building, and Douglas County deputies cleared the hotel, floor by floor, before a shelter-in-place order was lifted after 11am on Saturday, according to the Record-Courier.
The casino floor would remain closed as the investigation continued, the outlet reported.
A press conference was scheduled for noon “to address the shooting that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on March 25, 2023,” according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story
