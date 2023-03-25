Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shooting reported at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Lake Tahoe

A shelter-in-place order was lifted following incident at hotel in Stateline, Nevada

Sheila Flynn
In Denver, Colorado
Saturday 25 March 2023 18:57
Comments
California ends some water limits after storms ease drought

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was temporarily closed on Saturday near Lake Tahoe as police responded to reports of a shooting.

Armed law enforcement were seen rushing towards the building, and Douglas County deputies cleared the hotel, floor by floor, before a shelter-in-place order was lifted after 11am on Saturday, according to the Record-Courier.

The casino floor would remain closed as the investigation continued, the outlet reported.

A press conference was scheduled for noon “to address the shooting that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on March 25, 2023,” according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in