Police have arrested the father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since October 2019.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday evening on charges of felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019.

Other charges on the warrant were a misdemeanour charge of interference with custody, and two further misdemeanour charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned at 11am on Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Despite the arrest, the search for Harmony continues. Authorities issued a missing child alert on 31 December 2021 when they learned that she had not been seen in more than two years.

Earlier this week, the family home in Manchester was searched in connection with the disappearance of the missing seven-year-old.

Harmony was aged five when she was last seen there in October 2019. Her great uncle, Kevin Montgomery, said he last saw her then after a contentious situation at the home he once shared with several family members, including the child and her parents, The Daily Beast reports.

During the altercation between family members, he said that Harmony “looked like a scared puppy” and “was quiet, she wasn’t saying much”.

Police said last week that she was only recently reported missing and that “the circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated”.

It was not known if anything was recovered during the property search, but authorities did speak with family members.

NBC News Boston reported that police are working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find Harmony.

The department was reported saying that its probe had been “non-stop” since learning of the seven-year-old child’s disappearance last week and that such timing was unusual.

Harmony and her brother Jamison, who is five years old, spent years in and out of foster care before he was adopted by Blair Miller, a Washington, DC-based news anchor, and his husband, Johnathon.

They had later inquired about adopting Harmony to reunite the siblings who were close when younger but were told she had been returned to the custody of her biological father.

When they tried to send her gifts on behalf of her brother, they were unable to get in touch and contacted her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, but she too was unsuccessful in reaching out to the father of her children.

“All she thought was that Adam was keeping Harmony away from her and from Jamison because he just didn’t want them to have a relationship together,” Johnathon Miller told Fox News.

“She told us that she had sent an email to someone at the local government level, and that she was going to the courthouse and to the police … And then she was able to contact Adam’s family, and that’s when they expressed concern that Harmony could be in danger.”