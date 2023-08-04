Girl, 5, dies after being struck with starting gate at race

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old Illinois girl has died after she was struck by a car-mounted starting gate during a county fair harness racing event.

Harper Layne Finn, from Altamont, was sitting in a grandstand at the Effingham County Fair last Sunday 30 July when she was hit by the folding arm of a pace car gate that failed to close due to a malfunction and extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harper was rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to St Louis Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to the Effingham Daily News.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance and willingness to help in this investigation, and our deepest condolences go out to the Finn family and all of those involved,” Sheriff Paul Kuhns told the news site.

Mr Kuhns said he didn’t consider it to be a criminal investigation, but that a final decision would be made by the Effingham County State’s Attorney.

The fair cancelled the remaining races and said it was working closely with law enforcement and would review “processes and procedures” once the investigation was complete.

Harper had been due to appear in the Effingham County Fair’s Little Miss beauty pageant, according to the Effingham Daily News.

Several prayer vigils were held before her death was confirmed on Wednesday.

Harper’s family has raced and trained horses in southern Illinois for several generations, and previously won events at the Effingham County Fair.

Her father Richard Finn had been due ride in a later harness racing event on Sunday.

A GoFundme set up by the Illinois Harness Horseman's Association has attracted more than $77,000 in donations for the family.