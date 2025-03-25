Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas police department has been left in shock after four of its deputies died by suicide within the span of six weeks.

The death of Deputy Christina Kohler was announced by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) last week. The 37-year-old law enforcement officer had joined the force in 2018 and served in the courts division.

Kohler was reported missing two weeks ago and her body was discovered on March 13, officials said. Three former deputies have also died by suicide within the past six weeks.

The president of the Harris County Deputies Organization, Jose Lopez, said that he and his fellow officers are currently processing the situation. "It caught a lot of us by surprise," Lopez said, The Mirror reported. "One is too many. Two? Three? Yes, it's definitely devastating."

Houston Police Officers' Union president, Douglas Griffith, told the outlet that suicide risks are 54 percent higher for those in law enforcement.

In its post confirming Kohler’s death, HCSO reiterated that mental health support was available for colleagues.

open image in gallery HSCO Deputy Maria Vasquez took her own life earlier this month. She is the fourth deputy to die by suicide within six weeks ( Harris County Sheriff's Office )

Three days after Kohler was found, it was also announced that former Harris County deputy Maria Vasquez, who left the department in December, also died by suicide.

Earlier last week, another former deputy, William Bozeman, was found dead under similar circumstances. Former deputy Long Nguyen, 58, also took his own life on February 6, according to the medical examiner.

"It hits very close to home and it's a reminder to us how fragile life is and it's also a reminder we do need to look out for each other. We do need to take care of each other," Lopez said.

Dr Thomas McNeese, the director of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Division told KHOU 11 that the past few weeks had been “difficult for our staff and the sheriff's office as a whole.”

This “profession, unfortunately, takes a toll on people. And, over time, the longer you're in it, the more of a toll it takes, and it changes people,” he said.

"The average citizen I think in a lifetime may be exposed to two — I think is the statistic — critical incidents, whereas one of our officers might be exposed to that on a shift.

McNeese added that he hoped the multiple losses within such a short period of time will spark a break in the stigma around conversations about mental health and suicide, which is still pervasive within law enforcement.

"It's ok to not be ok, but it’s not ok to not do something about it. You don’t want to stay stuck there," McNeese said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.