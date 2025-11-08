Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harvard team’s research rescued by 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation: ‘Everybody was just flabbergasted’

Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for research into axolotls, which are salamanders that can regrow limbs

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Saturday 08 November 2025 04:59 GMT
Comments
Related: Brookfield Zoo Chicago's rescued axolotl

A Harvard University team’s research has been rescued by a 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation that left everybody “flabbergasted,” one professor said.

Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, about an hour and a half drive to Harvard, loves axolotls.

The baby-faced salamanders live their whole lives underwater and can regrow a leg in about a month. Gamers may recognize the amphibians in a pixelated version from the video game Minecraft.

"There's more to them than just being cute," Marianne told CBS News. "They can grow back any limb...And there's way other animals that need saving, but this one is my destiny to save."

A Harvard University team’s research has been rescued by a 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation that left everybody 'flabbergasted,' one professor said
A Harvard University team’s research has been rescued by a 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation that left everybody 'flabbergasted,' one professor said (Rick Friedman/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Whited, an assistant professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, leads research on axolotls at the Ivy League.

Whited explained how she and her team want to find out the “molecular secrets” of how axolotls regrow their legs with the hope of gaining insight into how humans could potentially regenerate limbs.

A few months ago, her team lost almost all its federal funding, which is when Marianne stepped in.

She held a fundraiser for Whited’s lab and was able to donate about $1,000.

"It definitely had a positive effect on everyone in the lab," Whited said.

"Everybody was just flabbergasted."

Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for research into axolotls, which are salamanders that can regrow limbs
Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for research into axolotls, which are salamanders that can regrow limbs (Pablo Porciuncula/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal funding for Whited’s lab has since been restored, for now, following court rulings on the matter.

"Not a lot of people get how important it is to save this animal," Marianne said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in