Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Harvard University team’s research has been rescued by a 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation that left everybody “flabbergasted,” one professor said.

Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, about an hour and a half drive to Harvard, loves axolotls.

The baby-faced salamanders live their whole lives underwater and can regrow a leg in about a month. Gamers may recognize the amphibians in a pixelated version from the video game Minecraft.

"There's more to them than just being cute," Marianne told CBS News. "They can grow back any limb...And there's way other animals that need saving, but this one is my destiny to save."

open image in gallery A Harvard University team’s research has been rescued by a 6-year-old girl’s generous fundraising donation that left everybody 'flabbergasted,' one professor said ( Rick Friedman/AFP via Getty Images )

Jessica Whited, an assistant professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, leads research on axolotls at the Ivy League.

Whited explained how she and her team want to find out the “molecular secrets” of how axolotls regrow their legs with the hope of gaining insight into how humans could potentially regenerate limbs.

A few months ago, her team lost almost all its federal funding, which is when Marianne stepped in.

She held a fundraiser for Whited’s lab and was able to donate about $1,000.

"It definitely had a positive effect on everyone in the lab," Whited said.

"Everybody was just flabbergasted."

open image in gallery Marianne Cullen of Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for research into axolotls, which are salamanders that can regrow limbs ( Pablo Porciuncula/AFP via Getty Images )

Federal funding for Whited’s lab has since been restored, for now, following court rulings on the matter.

"Not a lot of people get how important it is to save this animal," Marianne said.