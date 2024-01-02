The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harvard president Claudine Gay “will resign” amid a fresh string of plagiarism charges and in the wake of a major antisemitism row on the campus of the exclusive Ivy League university, according to a report.

Ms Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, was set to resign from her job on Tuesday just six months and two days into the job, reported The Harvard Crimson newspaper.

It comes following her disastrous appearance before Congress on 5 December to defend the university’s response to antisemitism following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel and the country’s military response in Gaza.

This is a breaking news story, more follows.