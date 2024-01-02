Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harvard president Claudine Gay to resign following new plagiarism charges, reports say

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 02 January 2024 18:37
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Related video: Harvard board keeps president as leader

Harvard president Claudine Gay “will resign” amid a fresh string of plagiarism charges and in the wake of a major antisemitism row on the campus of the exclusive Ivy League university, according to a report.

Ms Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, was set to resign from her job on Tuesday just six months and two days into the job, reported The Harvard Crimson newspaper.

It comes following her disastrous appearance before Congress on 5 December to defend the university’s response to antisemitism following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel and the country’s military response in Gaza.

This is a breaking news story, more follows.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in