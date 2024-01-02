Harvard president Claudine Gay to resign following new plagiarism charges, reports say
Harvard president Claudine Gay “will resign” amid a fresh string of plagiarism charges and in the wake of a major antisemitism row on the campus of the exclusive Ivy League university, according to a report.
Ms Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, was set to resign from her job on Tuesday just six months and two days into the job, reported The Harvard Crimson newspaper.
It comes following her disastrous appearance before Congress on 5 December to defend the university’s response to antisemitism following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel and the country’s military response in Gaza.
