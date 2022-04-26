Harvard commits $100 million to study and redress ties to slavery
Harvard University will commit $100m to study and redress the insitution’s ties to slavery, joining other US institutions examining their complicity in and legacy of enslavement backed by multi-million dollar investments.
The university’s announcement on 26 April follows a committee report addressing the university’s “extensive entanglements with slavery” and how enslaved people played a “significant part in our institutional history,” including labor that supported faculty, staff, and Harvard presidents and enriched “numerous donors, and, ultimately, the institution,” according to a statement from Harvard leadership.
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies