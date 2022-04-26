Harvard commits $100 million to study and redress ties to slavery

Harvard University will commit $100m to study and redress the insitution’s ties to slavery, joining other US institutions examining their complicity in and legacy of enslavement backed by multi-million dollar investments.

The university’s announcement on 26 April follows a committee report addressing the university’s “extensive entanglements with slavery” and how enslaved people played a “significant part in our institutional history,” including labor that supported faculty, staff, and Harvard presidents and enriched “numerous donors, and, ultimately, the institution,” according to a statement from Harvard leadership.

This is a developing story