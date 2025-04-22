US colleges criticise Trump ‘political interference’ after Harvard lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of US universities, colleges and scholarly societies have publicly opposed Donald Trump’s “political interference” in higher education in a joint statement published on Tuesday.

The presidents of over 100 institutions co-signed the statement after Harvard University said the Trump administration was threatening its independence, filing a law suit against the government.

Signatories include the presidents of Princeton, Brown, the University of Hawaii and Connecticut State Community College. They criticise what is described as “the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education.”

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight,” the statement says.

“However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses.”

open image in gallery Education Trump Harvard ( AP )

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the statement.

Tuesday's joint statement is the latest show of resistance from US higher education leaders as the Trump administration seeks to leverage its financial heft to overhaul academia.

On 14 April, Harvard rejected numerous demands from the administration, which is seeking oversight of the university’s student body, faculty and curriculum in an apparent effort to curb what it perceives as the instiution’s liberal bias.

Soon after, the administration announced it was freezing $2.3 billion in federal funding to the school.

According to White House spokesperson Harrison Fields' statement at that time, Trump wants to ensure taxpayer dollars do not support racial discrimination or racially motivated violence.

The administration also threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status and take away its ability to enroll foreign students.

open image in gallery Some parliamentarians are reportedly lobbying to prevent the US president addressing Parliament (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA )

On Monday, Harvard sued the Trump administration to try to force it to end its orders freezing funds and withdraw demands it has made, accusing the federal government of trying to "overhaul Harvard's governance, control Harvard's faculty hiring and dictate what faculty may teach Harvard students" for ideological reasons.

Harvard said in its suit that government attempts to "coerce and control" the university violated the Constitution's protections for speech. It also accused the government of failing to follow procedures set out under federal civil rights laws.

Since his January inauguration, Republican President Donald Trump has cracked down on top U.S. universities, saying they mishandled last year's pro-Palestinian protests and allowed antisemitism to fester on campus.

His administration has also targeted universities for other issues such as transgender rights and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and has threatened to withhold federal funding over these issues.

Columbia University was an early target but in recent weeks, the administration has focused on Harvard.

On April 15 over 60 past and present college and university presidents signed an open letter saying they "strongly support" Harvard President Alan Garber's rejection of the administration's demands.