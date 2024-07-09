Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein accused New York prosecutors of deliberately delaying a new sexual assault trial against the disgraced movie producer until November.

“Once again we have the individual and we’re looking for a crime,” Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s lawyer, said on Tuesday during a status hearing. “We’ve got the ‘1-800-Get-Harvey’ hotline.”

His comments arrived after Nicole Blumberg, Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, told a judge that prosecutors have yet to bring their investigation to a grand jury but gave a potential timeline of November.

Prosecutors began pursuing a potential new trial after a New York appeals court vacated Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction in April, citing improper rulings during the first trial.

Harvey Weinstein could face a possible new sexual assault trial in New York by the fall. He and his lawyers were in court Tuesday for a hearing ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Blumberg told the judge that Manhattan prosecutors were not purposefully delaying proceedings. She explained they are speaking with survivors who were not comfortable testifying during the first trial but may be willing to testify now. Additionally, prosecutors are investigating claims of rape that fall within the statute of limitations in New York.

“The people are still investigating in a trauma-informed matter,” Blumberg said. “That is an ongoing process.”

But Weinstein’s lawyers are pushing for an earlier trial if possible, claiming their client is “suffering tremendously” from multiple medical ailments while being held behind bars. The former media mogul is being held at Riker’s Island jail in New York City while appealing his 2022 conviction in Los Angeles.

“He’s a sick man,” Aidala said after rattling off a list of medical conditions Weinstein suffers from, including fluid in his heart and diabetes.

Aidala claimed Weinstein was not receiving proper treatment for the conditions he suffers from.

Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg prepares to file new charges in the rape case against him ( Getty Images )

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020 after women came forward with accusations as part of the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison up until the conviction was overturned.

The New York Court of Appeals said the judge who oversaw that case mistakenly allowed three women to testify about alleged assaults that were not part of the criminal charges against Weinstein.

Weinstein was also convicted of rape in 2022 by a woman in California. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence throughout proceedings.

The next pretrial hearing is slated for July 19.