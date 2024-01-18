The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Obama White House official who hurled Islamophobic abuse at a New York City food truck vendor will be allowed to undergo “anti-bias” training to avoid a hate crime prosecution.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested in November after he unleashed a torrent of abuse on Mohamed Hussein at the Adam Halal Food Cart on New York’s Upper East Side.

Mr Seldowitz appeared in court on Wednesday where he agreed to submit to a 26-week anti-bias programme at Queens Counseling for Change.

If he completes the programme and does not violate the terms of a witness protection order, hate crime charges will be dropped, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Cellphone footage of three separate incidents where Mr Seldowitz harassed the vendor went viral after being posted to social media.

Mr Hussein, 24, told The Independent in an interview at the time how the former National Security Council adviser ridiculed his religion, taunted him about his immigration status and threatened his family in Egypt.

“I was terrified, I just kept quiet,” Mr Hussein said, speaking in Arabic as food truck owner Islam Moustafa translated.

The first encounter took place on the morning of 7 November, when Mr Seldowitz allegedly pushed open the food truck window on the corner of East 83rd St and 2nd Ave while staff were preparing to open for the day.

Mr Seldowitz asked where the vendor was from, to which he responded Egypt.

“You guys support Hamas, you’re a terrorist, and you guys like killing Jewish people,” Mr Seldowitz says in one of the videos.

Mr Seldowitz returned to the food truck on three further occasions over the following three weeks to harass staff, the owner said.