Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex-Obama official reaches deal to avoid prosecution for racist abuse of NYC food truck vendor

Stuart Seldowitz will have to complete ‘anti-bias’ training

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 18 January 2024 22:32
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Former Obama official racially abuses Halal food vendor in NYC

A former Obama White House official who hurled Islamophobic abuse at a New York City food truck vendor will be allowed to undergo “anti-bias” training to avoid a hate crime prosecution.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested in November after he unleashed a torrent of abuse on Mohamed Hussein at the Adam Halal Food Cart  on New York’s Upper East Side.

Mr Seldowitz appeared in court on Wednesday where he agreed to submit to a 26-week anti-bias programme at Queens Counseling for Change.

If he completes the programme and does not violate the terms of a witness protection order, hate crime charges will be dropped, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Stuart Seldowitz was arrested in November after hurling racist abuse at a food truck vendor on New York’s Upper East Side

(X / @itslaylas)

Cellphone footage of three separate incidents where Mr Seldowitz harassed the vendor went viral after being posted to social media.

Mr Hussein, 24, told The Independent in an interview at the time how the former National Security Council adviser ridiculed his religion, taunted him about his immigration status and threatened his family in Egypt.

“I was terrified, I just kept quiet,” Mr Hussein said, speaking in Arabic as food truck owner Islam Moustafa translated.

Mohamed Hussein, 24, was racially abused by former Obama national security adviser Stuart Seldowitz

(Bevan Hurley )

The first encounter took place on the morning of 7 November, when Mr Seldowitz allegedly pushed open the food truck window on the corner of East 83rd St and 2nd Ave while staff were preparing to open for the day.

Mr Seldowitz asked where the vendor was from, to which he responded Egypt.

“You guys support Hamas, you’re a terrorist, and you guys like killing Jewish people,” Mr Seldowitz says in one of the videos.

Mr Seldowitz returned to the food truck on three further occasions over the following three weeks to harass staff, the owner said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in