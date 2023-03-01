Mysterious Havana Syndrome ‘very unlikely’ to be foreign weapon, report says

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Havana Syndrome, the mysterious condition that befell US diplomats and other foreign service agents, is not the fault of international adversaries, according to a recent report.

An inter-agency intelligence analysis targeted the causes of the so-called illness, which reportedly left sufferers with painful, and inexplicable, sensations.

The symptoms are severe enough that some of the afflicted have quit jobs and sought hospitalisation and mental health services to help them process trauma.

Many of those who suffer the symptoms have expressed a belief that they were targeted, leading some to theorise that America's adversaries had developed a "directed energy weapon" that caused their ailments, according to The Washington Post.

Five of the seven agencies working on the analysis determined it was "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary had such a weapon, with a sixth saying it was simply "unlikely," and the seventh abstaining from an opinion. Sources close to the study spoke with The Washington Post about the report on condition of anonymity, as the full analysis has not yet been released.