5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Hawaii’s Big Island

The quake occurred just after 10am local time near Mauna Loa

Kelly Rissman
Friday 09 February 2024 20:48
<p>Earthquake strikes Hawaii</p>

Earthquake strikes Hawaii

(Hawaii Emergency Management Agency / X)

An earthquake, with a 5.7 magnitude, struck just off Hawaii’s big island, shaking the state.

The quake occurred just after 10am local time near the southeast “flank of Mauna Loa,” according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

It was originally reported that it occurred off the Kau coast.

No tsunami is expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, but “many areas have experienced strong shaking.”

Some locals posted on X, reporting it was the biggest earthquake they’ve felt, reporting houses trembling.

HawaiiNewsNow reported that some in Oahu also reported the shaking.

One person wrote on X: “My house on Oahu shook more than any time in the last 15 years or so that I remember.”

The quake was originally marked as a 6.3 magnitude and then, moments later, was downgraded to 5.7.

It was initially reported to have been 6 miles deep, but now NOAA is reporting a depth of 21 miles.

