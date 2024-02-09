5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Hawaii’s Big Island

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake, with a 5.7 magnitude, struck just off Hawaii’s big island, shaking the state.

The quake occurred just after 10am local time near the southeast “flank of Mauna Loa,” according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

It was originally reported that it occurred off the Kau coast.

No tsunami is expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, but “many areas have experienced strong shaking.”

Some locals posted on X, reporting it was the biggest earthquake they’ve felt, reporting houses trembling.

HawaiiNewsNow reported that some in Oahu also reported the shaking.

One person wrote on X: “My house on Oahu shook more than any time in the last 15 years or so that I remember.”

The quake was originally marked as a 6.3 magnitude and then, moments later, was downgraded to 5.7.

It was initially reported to have been 6 miles deep, but now NOAA is reporting a depth of 21 miles.