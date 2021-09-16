Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua, 6, was last seen when her adoptive family put her to bed on Sunday, in Waimanalo, Oahu. She was reported missing on Monday.

Police and the FBI, plus hundreds of volunteers, have been combing the local area for days in search of the girl but there is no sign of her yet. The search has included ATVs, patrol vehicles, dogs, drones and people on foot.

“We cannot thank them enough for their support,” said biological aunt Jamie Kumai of the hundreds of people who have helped in the search. “If you see something, if you know something, say something,” she pleaded.

Investigators have not yet deemed the case suspicious, due to a lack of evidence. “We are hoping she isn’t in immediate danger,” said interim Honolulu Police Police Chief Rade Vanic, on 15 September. He asked local residents to check their home video footage and their properties “for anywhere a young child might go to or be able to hide.”

Police have dismissed a video being shared on social media, which shows a small person walking in the dark Kailua on Monday, stating that it is not related to the missing person’s case.

Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua was last seen in her Puha Street home at 9pm on Sunday, she is described as caucasian and mixed race, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3ft 3 inches tall, and 46 pounds. Police believe she would have been wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colourful socks, and Nike sliders with a pink sole.

“It’s obvious that she comes from a caring family and community, and we are hopeful that we will find her soon and find her safe,” said Chief Vanic. The Independent has contacted Honolulu Police for updates on the case.

This is the second high-profile missing female in recent weeks. Police in Florida are also searching for 22-year-old New Yorker Gabby Petito, who was travelling across the US in a van with her partner Brian Laundrie and was last seen checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel.

Mr Laundrie returned home to Florida without Ms Petito, and has so far not helped with investigations into her whereabouts. “As of now, Brian Laundrie has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details,” said North Port Police in Florida.

“We know Brian returned here to North Port on 1 September – 10 days before her family reported her missing on 11 September.”