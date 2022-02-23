Hawaii helicopter crash: Four killed in ‘full-speed’ collision on Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility
Four people have been killed in a “full speed” helicopter crash in Kauai, Hawaii on the island’s Pacific Missile Range Facility.
According to one witness, Chris Turner, the impact appeared to happen at full speed when the helicopter crashed just off
“It just went down. It was full speed. It was crazy,” he told the Star Advertiser.
“Something must’ve malfunctioned for him to not know which way was up or down.”
More follows...
